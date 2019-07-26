Madras High Court's relief: Pregnant woman infected with HIV blood to get Rs 25 lakh, house, job

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, provide a house and a job to a pregnant woman who was transfused with HIV-infected blood in a government hospital at Virudhunagar district.
The court also ordered the government to provide free medical treatment for the woman hailing from Sattur while hearing a petition for ensuring safe blood transfusion and compensation for her.
The pregnant woman was transfused with HIV-infected blood last year in December as she was anaemic at the government hospital in Sattur.
She later delivered a baby in January this year who was not affected by HIV.