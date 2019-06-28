Salute Akash ji: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's posters put up in Indore

Image Source : ANI Image

"Salute Akash ji" posters have come up in parts of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

BJP MLA and Kailash Vijayvargiya​'s son Akash Vijayvargiya had attacked (with a cricket bat) a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection with the incident and sent to judicial custody till 7th July.

On Thursday, Akash Vijayvargiya moved the sessions court after the magistrate's court denied him bail.

The sessions court reserved its order after the issue of jurisdiction came up, as there is a special fast-track court set up in Bhopal for handling cases against MPs and MLAs.

Akash's lawyers pleaded that though a special court has been set up for trial of cases against legislators, the sessions court can very well decide on bail pleas, reported PTI.

