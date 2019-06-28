Lucknow comes up with a plan to give jobs to beggars in city

Friday, June 28, 2019
     
According to the LMC, there are around 4,500 beggars in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh. After the successful completion of the first phase, more and more beggars will be provided with employment by the corporation.

New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2019 14:36 IST
In order to improve lives of beggars in the city, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to give them jobs. The corporation is taking help of an NGO in this humanitarian work.

“In the first phase, 45 beggars have been chosen. As per their qualifications, they will be given jobs which will range from cleaning the city to house tax collection,” said Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

Addresses of these beggars are being verified. 

According to the LMC, there are around 4,500 beggars in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

After the successful completion of the first phase, more and more beggars will be provided with employment by the corporation.

 

