Sunday, August 04, 2019
     
  14 killed as lorry hits auto in Telangana's Mahaboobnagar

14 killed as lorry hits auto in Telangana's Mahaboobnagar

The accident happened on Sunday night at Midgel Zone Puthuppally. At least 16 people were in the auto during the accident.

Hyderabad Updated on: August 04, 2019 22:04 IST
A fatal accident between an auto and a lorry killed 11 people in Mahaboobnagar district of Telangana. The accident happened on Sunday evening when a speedy truck went out of control and hit an auto-rickshaw at Midgel Zone Puthuppally.
 
14 people inside the auto-rickshaw died and the situation of one is severely critical. Most of the deceased in the accident are women. Since the visuals of this accident are very disturbing we have not uploaded it. 
 
The locals came on the spot along with police and took part in the rescue operations. The victims are identified as the residents of Kottapally and locals are extremely angry after the incident and attacked an ambulance. 
 
 
 

