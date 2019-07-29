Lord Shiva, his gate-guardian deity Nandi's idol drinking spoonfuls of milk? You decide

On a day when India rejoiced Chandrayaan-2 successfully completing its third earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre comes a rather disappointing news.

Locals from the Barot area of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Monday went berserk claiming Lord Shiva and his gate-guardian deity Nandi's idol drank the spoonfuls of milk offered to them.

Interesting, the ongoing period -- Sawan -- is known as the month of Lord Shiva and the idols are offered milk while praying.

The visuals that have emerged online are from the Panchmukhi temple.

Watch the video here

Miracle or Superstition! Video of Lord Shiva idol drinking milk in Meerut temple | Via @indiatvnews #SawanSomvar pic.twitter.com/DwdjVSP0xP — Priya jaiswal (@priyajais) July 29, 2019