Lord Shiva, his gate-guardian deity Nandi's idol drinking spoonfuls of milk? You decide

Locals from the Barot area of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Monday went berserk claiming Lord Shiva and his gate-guardian deity Nandi's idol drank the spoonfuls of milk offered to them.

India TV News Desk
Meerut Updated on: July 29, 2019 21:45 IST
On a day when India rejoiced Chandrayaan-2 successfully completing its third earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre comes a rather disappointing news.

Interesting, the ongoing period -- Sawan -- is known as the month of Lord Shiva and the idols are offered milk while praying.

The visuals that have emerged online are from the Panchmukhi temple.

Watch the video here

 

