Lok Sabha passes bill to speed up Lutyens' eviction

Responding to the debate on the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said it was good time to push through the legislation as many MPs were waiting for their new accommodation.

New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 20:02 IST
Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill which seeks to crack down on unauthorised occupants of government residential accommodations.

Responding to the debate on the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said it was good time to push through the legislation as many MPs were waiting for their new accommodation.

Of the total 15,416 residential accommodation under the government quota, "currently 3081 cases were under litigation," which was a matter of concern, he told the House.

The proposed amendments would enable the estate officer to apply summary proceedings for evicting unauthorised occupants from residential accommodations and to levy damage charges for accommodation held during the period of litigation. The bill was passed by the Lower House by a voice vote.

 
 

