Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lesbian couple in UP village seeks police protection to marry

Lesbian couple in UP village seeks police protection to marry

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said on Thursday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2019 16:00 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said on Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli), Rajesh Srivastava, Komal (21) and Pinki (24) (names changed), from separate villages in Kandhla area here, came to his office on Wednesday seeking protection from their families. 

Related Stories

After registering a complaint, the police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple, he said.

The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said.

The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in a love from past six months, he added.

Also Read: YouTube CEO apologises to LGBTQ community

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNRC to be implemented on priority in areas affected by infiltration: President Kovind Next StoryRapper Hard Kaur booked for posts against Yogi, Bhagwat  