Image Source : Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the multi-crore fodder scam case, relating to Deoghar treasury.

Yadav had approached the court seeking bail on grounds of acute health problems and old age, on June 13. Justice Apresh Singh had then asked him to present his case on July 12.

The Supreme Court, in April, 2019, had rejected Lalu Prasad's bail plea. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the bail plea saying Yadav sought bail because he wanted to pursue his political initiatives for the Lok Sabha election.

The apex court also held that Yadav, in his bail application before the Jharkhand High Court, had said he wanted to guide his political party in the election.

THE FODDER SCAM

The fodder scam involves fraudulent withdrawal of public money to the tune of Rs 950 crore in the early 1990s.

Chargesheets could be filed in 60 cases of a total 64 fodder scam cases investigated by the CBI. The remaining four cases were closed.

Lalu Prasad has been sentenced to up to 14 years in jail.

LALU WILL CONTINUE TO BE IN JAIL

Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite being given bail, will continue to be confined to the jail premises, as the scam case relating to Dumka-Chaibasa treasury is pending before the court.