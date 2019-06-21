Kolkata: Teenage girl found dead inside school washroom

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A teenage girl was on Friday found dead in the washroom of a school in Kolkata with her wrist slit and a plastic packet tied around her face in an apparent suicide, police said.

The Class 10 student of G.D. Birla Centre for Education in south Kolkata's Ranikuthi was later declared brought dead at a city hospital.

Following the incident, senior officers of Kolkata Police and a team of forensic officials rushed to the school and collected evidence from the spot.

"The body of the girl was found from inside a washroom at around 3.30 pm. The door of the washroom was locked from inside. Some blood-stained blades, a pen, and suicide note has been recovered from the spot. The plastic packet that was wrapped around the girl's face has also been recovered," a forensic official said.

Police said the body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the reason of the death.

"We have recovered a suicide note. The handwriting on the letter is being matched with the deceased. According to the letter, the girl was under mental pressure and could not sleep since the last three months," Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police Muralidhar Sharma said.

"The message -- 'I Quit' -- was inscribed on the wall of the washroom from where she was found," he said.

The doctors at the hospital said there was a deep cut on the left wrist of the girl.