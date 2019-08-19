Kerala lottery ticket buyers brace up! Lottery result worth Rs 70 lakh to be announced shortly

Image Source : PTI Kerala lottery results to be announced today

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-405 today. Those who have bought the lottery tickets should know that the results will be announced shortly. The first prize of the Kerala lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh, followed by second and third prize of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize of the lottery is Rs 8,000.

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala lottery should check the official website keralalotteries.com for details.

Also, winners will be able to claim the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000.

However, if the amount if more than Rs 5,000, the winners will be required to take their tickets to a bank or a government lottery office with their ID proofs, to claim the prize.

The Kerala government organises four festival bumper draws on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Not many are aware of the fact that the Kerala lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in the state, with 7 daily and multiple bumper draws.

Also Read | MSBU Result 2019: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University UG result for B.A, B.Sc declared

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 supplementary results to be declared