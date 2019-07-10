Karnataka crisis LIVE: Mumbai Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from entering Renaissance hotel to meet rebel MLAs

Congress strongman D K Shivakumar reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning to meet rebel Karnataka MLAs

Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karanataka led by Chief Minister H D kumaraswamy is still on shaky grounds as of Wednesday. 17 legislators of the Congress-JD(S) combine have submitted their resignation so far.

The state government may have got a temporary relief as Karnataka Assembly Speaker asked all legislators to meet him personally and elaborate on their resignations.

Later, the Speaker declined to accept the resignations of the 13 Congress-JD-S rebel legislators, as eight were not in the prescribed format and 5 needed explanations to ensure they were in accordance with the law.

The Congress is all out to save its southern foothold as it rushed its senior Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad to Bengaluru to calm the nerves.

Here are the LIVE updates:

9:04 am- Mumbai Police escorts D K Shivakumar away from Renaissance Hotel

A high-voltage drama is unfolding at Mumbai's Renaissance Hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs are holed up. Shivakumar, along with a JD(S) leader attempted to enter the hotel sometime ago but he was not allowed inside the hotel.

Police escorts Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar away from the gates of Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. The MLAs had written to Police stating"We've heard CM&DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel,we feel threatened" pic.twitter.com/KCPmJzZjPH — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

8:37 am- Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from Renaissance hotel

8:17 am- A stand-off is likely at Mumbai's Renaissance hotel as rebel MLAs have refused to meet DK Shivakumar. He has maintained that he is meeting his 'friends'. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have said that Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel.

Mumbai Police: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel. pic.twitter.com/CUAG1RrsNG — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

7:56 am - Congress-JD(S) leaders reach Mumbai

Congress' DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda​ have reached Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs staying in Powai's Rennaisance Hotel.

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda arrive in #Mumbai; Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police are deployed outside the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. pic.twitter.com/DB2RfDJiDm — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

7:51 am - Rebel MLAs are holed up in Rennaisance hotel in Mumbai. Maharashtra Government has deployed police force along with riot control squads outside the hotel to prevent untoward incident.

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force & Riot Control Police arrive at the hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying.The MLAs had earlier written a letter to Police stating "We heard CM & DK Shivakumar are going to storm the hotel, we feel threatened" pic.twitter.com/ZQet2h1kmP — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

7:48 am - Congress' D K Shivaumar and Janata Dal's Shivalinge Gowda left for Mumbai early on Wednesday to meet rebel MLAs who are holed up in a five-star hotel. D K Shivajkumar is an influential Congress leader in Karnataka, he was instrumental in party's efforts to stitch together a coalition with the JD(S) post Karanataka Assembly elections.

Watch | Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from entering Renaissance hotel in Mumbai