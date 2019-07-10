Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
  4. Karnataka crisis LIVE: Mumbai Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from entering Renaissance hotel to meet rebel MLAs

Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is still staring into dark as situation is uncertain as of Wednesday. number of ruling party legislators who have quit reached 17 as of Wednesday morning.

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 9:08 IST
Congress strongman D K Shivakumar reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning to meet rebel Karnataka MLAs

Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karanataka led by Chief Minister H D kumaraswamy is still on shaky grounds as of Wednesday. 17 legislators of the Congress-JD(S) combine have submitted their resignation so far.

The state government may have got a temporary relief as Karnataka Assembly Speaker asked all legislators to meet him personally and elaborate on their resignations.

Later, the Speaker declined to accept the resignations of the 13 Congress-JD-S rebel legislators, as eight were not in the prescribed format and 5 needed explanations to ensure they were in accordance with the law.

The Congress is all out to save its southern foothold as it rushed its senior Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad to Bengaluru to calm the nerves.

Here are the LIVE updates:

9:04 am- Mumbai Police escorts D K Shivakumar away from Renaissance Hotel

A high-voltage drama is unfolding at Mumbai's Renaissance Hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs are holed up. Shivakumar, along with a JD(S) leader attempted to enter the hotel sometime ago but he was not allowed inside the hotel.

8:37 am- Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from Renaissance hotel 

8:17 am- A stand-off is likely at Mumbai's Renaissance hotel as rebel MLAs have refused to meet DK Shivakumar. He has maintained that he is meeting his 'friends'. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have said that Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel.

7:56 am - Congress-JD(S) leaders reach Mumbai

               Congress' DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader Shivalinge Gowda​ have reached Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs staying in Powai's Rennaisance Hotel.

7:51 am - Rebel MLAs are holed up in Rennaisance hotel in Mumbai. Maharashtra Government has deployed police force along with riot control squads outside the hotel to prevent untoward incident.

7:48 am - Congress' D K Shivaumar and Janata Dal's Shivalinge Gowda left for Mumbai early on Wednesday to meet rebel MLAs who are holed up in a five-star hotel. D K Shivajkumar is an influential Congress leader in Karnataka, he was instrumental in party's efforts to stitch together a coalition with the JD(S) post Karanataka Assembly elections.

Watch | Police stops Congress' D K Shivakumar from entering Renaissance hotel in Mumbai

