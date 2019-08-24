Lost someone whom the nation needed for many years: Kapil Sibal remembers Arun Jaitley

Image Source : TWITTER Kapil Sibal remembers former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Congress leader Kapil Sibal condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday and said Jaitley was fateful to his ideology till his last breath and the BJP owes him for being what it is today.

Condoling the demise of the former Finance Minister, Sibal said, "We have lost someone whom the nation needed for many years."

Sibal said Jaitley was a man of exceptional qualities and abilities and was wedded to an ideology since his university days and was "fateful to that ideology till his last breath".

"Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more. An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India. As Leader of Opposition, he was without a match. He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party," Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Jaitley was a man who breathed politics, understood politics and was committed to the country, Sibal said.

Kapil Sibal also tweeted a picture of himself with the former Finance Minister and captioned it 'Together in cricket.'

The senior Congress leader further said Jaitley was "an outstanding parliamentarian as leader of the opposition and none could match him".

The BJP owes Jaitley for being what it is today, Sibal said.

Jaitley helped the leadership of the party behind closed doors because of his connections with people.

"He was a man who understood the politics of the moment," he said.

