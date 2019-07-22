Image Source : PTI Kalraj Mishra reaches Shimla, to be sworn as Governor today

Himachal Pradesh Governor-designate was given a rousing reception by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleague as he reached on Sunday.

Mishra will take oath as governor as the 26th governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. As per an official statement, He said, "the governor is topmost constitutional post in state and efforts would be made to abide by constitutional dignity and to ensure the fair functioning of Vidhan Sabha."

Endeavour would be made to make this state more beautiful with the support and cooperation of everyone, he added. Mishra replaced Acharya Devvrat who has been appointed the Governor of Gujarat.

(With inputs from IANS)