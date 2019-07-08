Monday, July 08, 2019
     
  4. Junior doctors at Patna Hospital on strike after failing in exams, demand action against senior professor

New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 6:50 IST
Junior doctors at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) have been on a strike for three days, in demand for action against a senior professor. The junior doctors alleged that some of them have failed in examinations as they did not prescribe medicines of a particular brand, as directed by the head of the orthopaedic department.

The accused doctor, meanwhile, was not available for comments.

Sources in the hospital said the orthopaedics department has been badly hit since Friday but other facilities are functioning quite normally since very few junior doctors of other departments have boycotted work.

"Efforts are on to resolve the issue with the striking doctors. The district civil surgeon has been requested to provide us with manpower to meet the deficit," PMCH Superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said.

According to the agitators, the head of the orthopaedic department used to put pressure on the juniors to prescribe medicines of a particular brand and those who did not comply with his diktat failed in their examinations.

An enquiry in this regard has been ordered by the hospital authorities. 

Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) is one of the largest government hospitals in Bihar. 

