Ambala Published on: August 10, 2019 20:18 IST
Journalist's body recovered from canal

The body of a journalist was recovered from a canal at Dhela Majra village near Ambala City on Saturday, police said. The body was fished out from the Narwana branch canal and the deceased was identified as Rajesh Sharma, a reporter of Doordarshan (Hisar). 

Police said the journalist, a resident of Ambala City, was missing since August 6. His wife had lodged a complaint with the Ambala police in this regard. The cause of death is yet not clear.

Sharma had left his mobile phone and car in the house on July 6. He was reportedly under stress for the past a few days, police said. The body was fished out by divers from the canal.

 
 

