Jharkhand: Outrage after video of gangrape of minor goes viral, accused unable to find lawyers

A leaked video of the gangrape of a minor girl from Jharkhand's Sahebganj caused a major commotion in the village on Wednesday.

The family members of the victim have alleged that the main accused's brother is responsible for capturing and subsequently, circulating the video.

The local residents took to the streets and protested in front of the office of the superintendent of police.

To this end, the police assured they would look into the issue and those responsible for the viral video would be strictly punished.

An FIR against the admin and members of the WhatsApp group on which the video was posted has been registered under the Information Act, 2000.

Furthermore, the association of lawyers in the town has refused to represent the accused in the court of law.

The Class VII girl was gangraped when she was on her way to the school. Four men kidnapped her and took turns to rape her in their car.

The culprits were beaten up by the locals and were released only when the police arrived.

