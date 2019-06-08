Jharkhand: 65-year old man dies of starvation after denial of ration for three months

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

65-year-old Ramcharan Munda died due to starvation as ration was not delivered due to network issue in the point of sale machine.

Munda, a resident of Lurgumi Kala village, died on Thursday. His family members had not been getting the ration for the last three months.

Villagers said Munda died because the electronic machine used for biometric-based ration delivery was not working. Several villagers also claimed that they have not received any ration for the past three months.

"We haven't received ration for the past three months. He hadn't eaten anything for the past four days. No food was being cooked in our home for the past four months. We asked for rations from the villagers," said Meera Kumari, Munda's daughter.

"We do not even have enough resources to complete his last rites," she said.

