Image Source : FILE PIC Jharkhand Congress chief manhandled by party workers

Jharkhand Congress chief Ajay Kumar faced protests by party workers at its office on Monday when he appeared to attend the poll review meeting here.

Kumar had resigned after the humiliating defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. Congress had fought the polls in a 'grand alliance' with JMM, RJD and others in Jharkhand. Congress had fought on seven seats and won only one but Kumar was asked by the party to continue as state president.

On Monday the first meeting was called in the state to review the poll defeat. Some party workers shouted "Go back go back" and also manhandled Kumar. Security personnel somehow managed to rescue him.

Congress workers here call Kumar an "outsider".

The Jharkhand Congress is a divided house after the poll defeat. One group wants Kumar should be removed from the state president's post. The group is supported by some legislators, former MPs and others.

"Six party members involved in the incident have been suspended. The party workers should raise organisational issues at the right forum. Instead of getting divided, it is time to unite to face challenges of the BJP's misrule as the Assembly polls will take place very soon," Kishore Sahdeo, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson told IANS.

