  4. Jharkhand: 11 dead, 25 injured after brakes of bus fail in Danuwa Ghati

Jharkhand: 11 dead, 25 injured after brakes of bus fail in Danuwa Ghati

The injured in Jharkhand bus accident were taken to a hospital. 

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 11:27 IST
At least 11 people died, while 25 others sustained injuries in a bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Monday. The incident was reported from National Highway 2 in Danuwa Ghati of the state. 

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after the brake of the bus had failed, news agency ANI reported. 

In a separate incident, passengers of a bus coming to Patna from West Bengal were allegedly beaten up in Burdwan district of the adjoining state where a mob attacked them for refusing to halt their journey to have a meal at a roadside eatery. 

The driver, helper and passengers of the bus which brought them from Kolkata have lodged an FIR alleging that they were stopped by the owner and employees of the eatery and assaulted, Jakkanpur police station SHO Raghunath Prasad said.

