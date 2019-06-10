Jharkhand: 11 dead, 25 injured after brakes of bus fail in Danuwa Ghati

Image Source : ANI 11 dead in Jharkhand bus accident

At least 11 people died, while 25 others sustained injuries in a bus accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Monday. The incident was reported from National Highway 2 in Danuwa Ghati of the state.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle after the brake of the bus had failed, news agency ANI reported.

