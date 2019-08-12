Jammu and Kashmir authorities demand suspension of 8 Twitter handles for spreading fake news. Here's the list

Image Source : AP Jammu and Kashmir authorities demand suspension of suspicious Twitter handles

Malicious campaign was spread on social media after which the Jammu and Kashmir police has asked the service providers to take action against suspicious Twitter handles and other such posts on social media, that are spreading misinformation. The development comes a week after the lockdown in Kashmir Valley, post the Central government had announced the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a malicious campaign launched on social media about the situation in Kashmir. We have taken it up with service providers... this campaign has been manifested from outside," said SP Pani, Inspector General of Kashmir.

There have been several handles under the scanner of the Intelligence Bureau and security grid who are constantly monitoring attempts to whip up sentiments from outside Kashmir even as Valley remains cut off from mobile and internet connectivity.

Following is the list of Twitter handles that have been recommended for suspension

1. @kashmir787 - Voice of Kashmir

2. @Red4Kashmir - MadihaShakil Khan

3. @arsched - Arshad Sharif

4. @mscully94 - Mary Scully

5. @sageelaniii - Syed Ali Geelani

6. @sadaf2k19

7. @RiazKha61370907

8. RiazKha723

The security grid has been trying hard to dispel any rumours and mischievous campaign to spread panic among the people. Even as people in Kashmir do not have to access phone or internet.

