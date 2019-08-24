Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir | Updates

Rahul Gandhi had recently asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come to the state and meet people without any conditions.

A delegation of Opposition leaders, headlined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people and assess situation in the Kashmir Valley where restrictions are in place after the Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two Union Territories earlier this month.

Parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK. The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them. CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from Delhi airport.

So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.

08:30 | From what we hear, Opposition leaders will most likely take off from Delhi airport at 11:50 am

08:00 | J&K admin asks Rahul, leaders not to visit Srinagar