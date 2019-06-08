Jammu and Kashmir: Objectionable video of doctor, patient goes viral on social media; FIR registered

Women filed FIR against doctor for her forging video

Police registered a case on Friday after an objectionable video of a doctor and his patient from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district went viral on social media, officials said.

The case was lodged after the woman in the video registered a complaint saying that the clip was forged and edited, which was aimed at outraging her modesty, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

She stated in the complaint that the video was filmed long back when she visited a doctor of Rajouri District Hospital for a checkup, the officer said.

A special investigation team with Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Rajouri, Pranav Mahajan, as its head has been constituted to probe the matter.

During the initial investigation, it was ascertained that the video has been filmed inside the clinic of the doctor in Rajouri district, the officer said, adding that involvement of an insider in filming the video is suspected.

It went viral after some government officials, including four doctors, posted at the Rajouri District Hospital shared the video on social media, Manhas said.

The video has also been shared in some WhatsApp groups of Manjakote, Darhal and Rajouri.

Strong action will be taken against those who have shared the video, police said.

