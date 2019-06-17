Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier injured in ceasefire violation in Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector.

Jammu Published on: June 17, 2019 10:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

An Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday as Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector.

The injured soldier was shifted to hospital. 

"Indian positions are retaliating effectively," the sources said. Firing exchanges were underway between the two sides.

Two girls and a porter working for the Army were also injured in Sunday's shelling and firing by Pakistan on the LoC in the Shahpur sector.

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

 

