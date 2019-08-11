'Not a single bullet fired in 6 days': J&K Police assures as Valley limps back to normalcy

Jammu: People buy vegetables in wholesale market after Deputy Magistrate (DM) Jammu District withdrew Section 144 from Jammu Municipal limits, in Jammu, Saturday, Aug 10, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has denied reports of firing incidents in the Valley, and urged people to not believe "mischievous and motivated news." In a statement issued on Saturday, the J&K Police assured that they have not fired a single bullet in last six days. The situation is calm, people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed, the police said.

J&K Director General Police Dilbag Singh in a video said: "The police have not fired a single bullet so far in six days. People should not believe any mischievous and motivated news regarding firing incidents in the valley."

Dilbag Singh also said that prohibitory orders were lifted from 10 districts in Jammu.

Meanwhile, life was gradually returning to normal in Jammu region where prohibitory orders were lifted in five districts and curfew was relaxed in two others, while the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased.

The Kargil region also witnessed a heavy rush in markets and other business establishments as people enthusiastically shopped for Eid-u-Azha. Banks, colleges and schools were also functioning normally, they said.

All schools and colleges reopened in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi and government offices witnessed an increase in attendance, the officials said, adding that curfew was also eased in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Imtiyaz Hussein, a J&K police officer, tweeted a video from his Twitter handle, showing pictures of the Lal Chowk, Dal Lake area, Batmaloo, Jehangir chowk, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Pulwama areas. While the shops were closed, many people were on the roads going about their daily chores.

Restrictions were imposed into the Valley, hours before the Narendra Modi announced revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution (which grants special status to J&K).

