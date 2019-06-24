Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch cordon and search operation in Pulwama, terrorists believed to be hiding

Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in Pulwama

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama launched a search operation in the area on Monday. The forces had received inputs about the presence of militants after which a cordon and search operation was launched.

The search operation was launched in Tumluhal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, by a joint team of forces including RR, CRPF and SOG.

Earlier on Saturday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir are fully prepared to meet the emerging security challenges.

According to a defence ministry statement, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visited troops in Akhnoor sector.

"General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visited troops in the Akhnoor sector and said that he is fully satisfied with the operational preparedness of troops to meet all security challenges," the statement said.

The army chief was also briefed on infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold.

Gen Rawat interacted with the soldiers and commended them for their selfless devotion and high standards of professionalism.

He also appreciated the synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Border Security Force and the Army, and hailed the motivation and high morale of the White Knight Corps.

