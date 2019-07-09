Image Source : FILE PIC J&K government orders transfers in police top brass

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered top-level transfers in the police department. An order issued by the state home department said Sulaiman Salaria, IPS (JK: 1994) has been transferred and posted as ADGP, SHRC (state human rights commission). The post of IGP, SHRC shall be operated at the level of ADGP till it is held by Salaria.

S.D. Singh, IPS (JK: 1995), IGP police headquarters has been transferred and posted as director, Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy.

Mukesh Singh, IPS (JK: 1996) upon repatriation from central deputation is posted as IGP, Crime, J&K, while Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba has been posted as MD, J&K Police Housing Corporation.

Shailendra Singh, JKPS (1999) was posted as SSP, Crime, Jammu. Rayees Mohammad Bhat IPS, AIG (Tech) shall hold the additional charge as AIG (Buildings).

