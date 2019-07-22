Image Source : PTI J&K: Army man killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri district

An Army soldier was killed as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Monday, targeted forward posts and villages with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

This was the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu region in the last three days.

The identity of the martyred soldier is yet to be known. The soldier manning a forward post was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector. He was immediately rushed to the military hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officials said. According to reports, the soldier was deployed in Keri Battal area.

Earlier, a defence spokesman said the Pakistani troops targeted the sector in the early hours, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army.

The cross-border firing started around 6.30 am and continued intermittently for several hours, causing panic among the border residents who have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures for their safety, the officials said.

On Saturday, during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to different parts of the state, Pakistani troops targeted Mendhar sector of Poonch district causing bullet injuries to a civilian in Balnoi village.

ALSO READ: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire on LoC in Poonch