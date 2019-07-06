Jaipur declared World Heritage site by UNESCO: Ministry of Culture

Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
India’s pink city, Jaipur, declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO today during the 43rd meeting of World Heritage Centre being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, informed Ministry of Culture. Jaipur is the state capital and the largest city in Rajasthan.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2019 16:23 IST
India’s pink city, Jaipur, declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO today during the 43rd meeting of World Heritage Centre being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, informed Ministry of Culture. 

Jaipur is the state capital and the largest city in Rajasthan. As of 2011, the city had a population of 3.1 million, making it the tenth most populous city in India.

Jaipur is also known as the Pink City, due to the dominant color scheme of its buildings. Jaipur is located 268 km from the national capital New Delhi.

"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo," UNESCO tweeted on Saturday afternoon. 

