Jagan Mohan Reddy orders demolition of Praja Vedika, built by Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered demolition of 'Praja Vedika' -- a government building constructed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The building is located on the banks of River Krishna and is utilised to conduct official meetings.

"The very building and premises where we are holding this meeting is illegal and was built flouting all rules and norms," Jagan Mohan Reddy made this announcement at a collectors' conference.

Incidentally, the announcement was made in the same building.

For the unversed, ever since Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the chief minister, he has been reversing a number of decisions taken and altering names of welfare schemes launched by N Chandrababu Naidu.