It is sad and unfortunate: Union Minister Prahlad Patel on arrest of his son Prabal

Commenting on the arrest of his son in an attempt to murder case in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said that it is "sad and unfortunate."

"All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments," ANI quoted Prahlad Patel as saying, on Wednesday.

Prabal (26) has been arrested in an attempt to murder case, following an attack that left five people injured in Narsinghpur. He was among the seven persons arrested in connection with the attack on a group of persons at Gotegaon town on Monday night.

The Union minister's nephew, Monu Patel, whose father is a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, has also been booked in the case, but not arrested yet, reported PTI.

Prahlad Patel, the BJP MP from Damoh, was recently inducted in the Union cabinet as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism.