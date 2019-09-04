Image Source : FILE IMAGE Youth dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city

A Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said.

Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced its bifurcation into two union territories, they said.

Restrictions were reimposed Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

"He did not have any bullet injuries," a top police official said.

ALSO READ: Kashmir Valley remains tense as Supreme Court is all set to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of Article 35A on Monday

ALSO READ: Kashmir: Restrictions in 11 more police stations eased, 29 more landline connections restored

ALSO READ: Measures taken in Kashmir to ensure peace efforts are not scuttled from across the border: Shringla