Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Watch: Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Illegal building

Watch: Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Illegal building

An illegal building was demolished by the municipal corporation on Tuesday. The building, packed with explosives, collapsed like a pack of cards. The illegal structure was situated in Indore’s Kamdhenu Nagar.

PTI PTI
Indore Published on: July 16, 2019 17:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Illegal building

A four-storey hostel building, illegally constructed in a notified green belt  was razed on Tuesday by the civic body with the help of explosives, an official said.

Before the demolition, the hostel building, located in Kalp Kamdhenu Nagar, was evacuated, Indore Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh said.

WATCH VIDEO:

"Powerful explosives were then used to raze the building, which was reduced to rubble in less than a minute," he said. Another building has also been constructed illegally in the same colony. The civic body has got permission from a local court to demolish it as well, Singh said.

The Indore civic body has also got information about illegal construction of two hostels in Sarwanand Nagar and Brahmapuri Colony here. These buildings will also be razed by July 20, he added.

ALSO READ | Illegal residential colony demolished in Ghaziabad

ALSO READ | Patna's over century-old heritage market demolished for Smart City project

ALSO READ | 25 illegally constructed houses demolished in Ghaziabad

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTrial runs on Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor begins Next StoryAir India passengers travelling to UAE can now carry 40 kgs of check-in luggage  