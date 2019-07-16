Watch: Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Illegal building

Image Source : ANI Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes Illegal building

A four-storey hostel building, illegally constructed in a notified green belt was razed on Tuesday by the civic body with the help of explosives, an official said.

Before the demolition, the hostel building, located in Kalp Kamdhenu Nagar, was evacuated, Indore Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh said.

"Powerful explosives were then used to raze the building, which was reduced to rubble in less than a minute," he said. Another building has also been constructed illegally in the same colony. The civic body has got permission from a local court to demolish it as well, Singh said.

The Indore civic body has also got information about illegal construction of two hostels in Sarwanand Nagar and Brahmapuri Colony here. These buildings will also be razed by July 20, he added.

