Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after smoke in cockpit

A Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight 6E 6649 made an emergency landing at Hyderabad after pilots spotted signs of smoke in the cockpit. The budget airline said that an emergency was declared by the pilots as a measure of caution.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2019 20:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

A Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight 6E 6649 made an emergency landing at  Hyderabad after pilots spotted signs of smoke in the cockpit. The budget airline said that an emergency was declared by the pilots as a measure of caution.

An engineering team carried out an inspection of the plane after it landed. The team said that engine functionalities and parameters were fine. Smoke in the cockpit may have been due to malfunctioning airconditioning exhaust fan.

(More information awaited)

Earlier on August 13, an IndiGo flight had aborted its take-off in Nagpur after detection of a "serious error". 

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, also had Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard. All the passengers were de-boarded. 

The incident happened this morning when the Nagpur-Delhi flight was forced to return to taxiway from runway. The pilot detected a serious error and decided to abort the take-off, ANI said. 

Also Read | DGCA finds safety lapses by IndiGo, issues notices to 4 executives

Watch | IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi returned from runway after the aircraft detected serious error

