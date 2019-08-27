Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after smoke in cockpit

Image Source : PTI IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi Airport

A Delhi-Hyderabad IndiGo flight 6E 6649 made an emergency landing at Hyderabad after pilots spotted signs of smoke in the cockpit. The budget airline said that an emergency was declared by the pilots as a measure of caution.

IndiGo: In relation to our flight 6E 6649 (NEO) from DEL-HYD, the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during descent and as a measure of caution, declared emergency to expedite landing. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/RDgq2K41Hp — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

An engineering team carried out an inspection of the plane after it landed. The team said that engine functionalities and parameters were fine. Smoke in the cockpit may have been due to malfunctioning airconditioning exhaust fan.

(More information awaited)

Earlier on August 13, an IndiGo flight had aborted its take-off in Nagpur after detection of a "serious error".

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, also had Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari onboard. All the passengers were de-boarded.

The incident happened this morning when the Nagpur-Delhi flight was forced to return to taxiway from runway. The pilot detected a serious error and decided to abort the take-off, ANI said.

Also Read | DGCA finds safety lapses by IndiGo, issues notices to 4 executives

Watch | IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi returned from runway after the aircraft detected serious error