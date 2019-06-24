45,634 vacancies in Indian Army. Check details

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Ministry of Defence has released the list of total vacant posts in the Indian Army. A total number of 45,634 vacancies are still vacant in the Army including 7,399 posts which are above the rank of Second Lieutenant.

The recruitment in the Indian Army is a continuous process and the vacancies occur due the reasons like accretions of posts from time to time, and tough selection procedures.

The posts are vacant also due to difficult service conditions along with the percieved high degree of risk involved in the service career. The vacancies are filled slowly through recruits who complete the training.

According to a report, the publicity expenditure for the recruitment in Army including recruitment notifications during the last three years has been moderate.

In the financial year 2016-17, Rs.378.87 Lakhs had been spent in the advertisement of the recruitment process. In the financial year 2017-18, unlike the previous financial year, the expenditure had been comparatively low that is, Rs. 199.47 Lakhs. The expenditure increased upto Rs.216.19 Lakhs in the financial year 2018-19.