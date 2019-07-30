Indian Army to organise first-of-its-kind rally to recruit women for non-comissioned ranks

A rally for recruitment of women in the Military Police as a soldier general duty (non-commissioned ranks) will soon be organised -- for the first time -- by the Indian Army.

The rally is scheduled to be held in Belgaum, under the aegis of HQ recruitment zone, Bengaluru from August 1 to August 5.

The rally will accommodate woman candidates from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and UT Lakshadweep, Mahe and Andaman and Nicobar islands.

To this end, as many as 100 pan India vacancies for women were released for the category. The vacancies are likely to be made available each year for the next five years to meet the requirement in the Indian Army.

A total of 15,000 candidates had registered for the rally, out of which 3,000 were shortlisted -- based on their matriculation marks.

THE PROCESS INVOLVED

After initial scrutiny, the candidates will be made to undergo physical fitness tests.

Thereafter, candidates will undergo a medical examination by a team of doctors.

Candidates, who clear the medical examination, will undergo a written test at the army recruiting office, Belgaum on October 27, 2019.

Successful candidates, as per the merit list drawn, will then be enrolled into corps of the Military Police in December 2019.