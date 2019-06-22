Indian Army lady officer lives upto ‘Service Before Self’, accompanies troops through inhospitable terrain

The increasing role of women in the Indian defence forces has been on the rise lately. From recruitment in the army to becoming fighter pilots in the Air Force, Women have been slowly making their mark on this country’s elite forces.

In another example, Captain Kalpana Kundu, a young officer of the Army Medical Core undertook an arduous high-altitude patrol at the Himalayan peaks in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The officer volunteered to accompany her troops deployed at the Line of Actual Control through inhospitable terrain to provide medical cover for them.

This act of bravery goes in line with Indian Army’s official moto ‘Service Before Self’ .

WOMAN OFFICER PARTAKES IN A #HIGHALTITUDE PATROL



Capt #Kalpana Kundu, a young Medical Officer of the Indian Army undertook an arduous high altitude Patrol in the mighty #Himalayas in #ArunachalPradesh on 20 June 2019.@adgpi @easterncomd @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Z2jInpS3Zv — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) June 22, 2019

