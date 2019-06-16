Image Source : PTI India-Pak cricket match incites heavy gun fight at LoC (Representative)

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, defence sources said.

The sources said that the Pakistan army violated LoC ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions.

"Pakistan army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch. Indian positions retaliated effectively," a defence source said.

This situation develops as India and Pakistan cricket teams battle it out on the field in Cricket World Cup 2019 in Manchester, UK.

India Pakistan world cup matchdays have in the past seen similar gunfights at the LoC,

(With inputs from IANS)

