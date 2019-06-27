Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Income Tax sleuths raid premises of former J&K Finance Minister's son

The searches are being conducted at eight properties located in Srinagar, Delhi and Ludhiana, and income tax sleuths are looking for evidence and documents, the officials said.  

New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 14:18 IST
 Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on properties of Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in connection with an alleged loan misappropriation and tax evasion case, officials said.

Abdul Rahim Rather is National Conference (NC) leader. 

The searches are being conducted at eight properties located in Srinagar, Delhi and Ludhiana, and income tax sleuths are looking for evidence and documents, the officials said.

They said the case pertains to alleged misappropriation of loans taken from the J&K Bank by Hilal and persons linked to him. Hilal's father was the finance minister in the NC government.

The transactions at the bank are already under the scanner of the department and the state anti-corruption bureau, and they have both conducted raids and launched investigation against its affairs. 

