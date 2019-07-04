Image Source : TWITTER/ @SAURABHSRILIVE Presence of Hussain at Hauz Qazi raises questions: Vijay Goel

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday questioned the involvement of Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain in an attack on a Hindu temple in Hauz Qazi area of the old city saying the mere presence of the AAP MLA raises questions.

Goel's attack came a day after Hussain filed a police complaint against BJP leaders, including Goel, for the "baseless and false" claim.

Speaking to the media, Goel said the presence of so many people at one place also raises questions.

"The mere presence of the minister raises questions. How so many people were gathered at one place. The police should also see if the act was pre-planned," Goel said.

He also said that Hussain has filed a police complaint.

"The police should take all points into consideration. More people, if involved, should be arrested."

Hussain, on Wednesday, had said that he went to the spot after the SHO called him to bring the situation under control as he was the area MLA.

"The police and the SHO have denied that they called the MLA for maintaining peace."

Goel said the BJP had formed a committee for fact checking in the incident.

"The members of the committee spoke to people and found these facts. I am not saying the minister was present, people were saying," he said.

Goel said the police should see if this incident was a pre-planned conspiracy.

"After 10.30 p.m., thousands of people gathered at the spot. The police should not only see how so many people gathered but it should also see if there was a pre-planned conspiracy behind it."

He accused the AAP of having a history of indulging in communal politics.

Goel also questioned the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue.

