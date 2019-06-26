'If Muslims are living in gutter, then they must be pulled out of it,' says Asaduddin Owaisi

Image Source : INDIA TV Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged he does not want Muslim community to grow.

“PM Narendra Modi does not want Muslims to join the mainstream. Out of 300 MPs (of the BJP), not even one is from the Muslim community,” said the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

He also demanded reservation for the Muslim community.

“Why Muslims are not being given reservation? We need reservation for our growth,” he added.

"If Muslims are living in gutter then they must be pulled out of it," he stressed.

Recently, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram" greeted Owaisi as he took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. He responded with "Allahu Akbar".

After taking his oath in Urdu, he said: "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."

"Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India," he tweeted later.

