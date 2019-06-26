Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 'If Muslims are living in gutter, then they must be pulled out of it,' says Asaduddin Owaisi

'If Muslims are living in gutter, then they must be pulled out of it,' says Asaduddin Owaisi

“PM Narendra Modi does not want Muslims to join the mainstream. Out of 300 MPs (of the BJP), not even one is from the Muslim community,” said the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 11:40 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
Image Source : INDIA TV

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged he does not want Muslim community to grow.

“PM Narendra Modi does not want Muslims to join the mainstream. Out of 300 MPs (of the BJP), not even one is from the Muslim community,” said the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Related Stories

He also demanded reservation for the Muslim community.

“Why Muslims are not being given reservation? We need reservation for our growth,” he added.

"If Muslims are living in gutter then they must be pulled out of it," he stressed.

Recently, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Vande Mataram" greeted Owaisi as he took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. He responded with "Allahu Akbar".

After taking his oath in Urdu, he said: "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."

"Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India," he tweeted later.

WATCH VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at PM Modi over remarks on minorities in Lok Sabha

 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryLight showers in Mumbai suburbs Next StoryBridegroom, 2 others dead as bus, car collide in Uttar Pradesh  