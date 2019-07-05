I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us: Alpesh Thakor

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Alpesh Thakor, MLA from Gujarat’s Radhanpur

Alpesh Thakor, rebel Congress MLA from Gujarat’s Radhanpur resigned on Friday. After resignation, he attacked Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he did “nothing for us”.

“I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us. We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA,” ANI quoted Alpesh Thakor as saying on Friday.

Meanwhile, another Congress MLA from Gujarat, Dhavalsinh Zala also resigned.

"People from Congress party were insulting us and people again and again. Leaders were not listening to small workers of the party. Considering everything, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA," said Dhavalsinh Zala, Bayad MLA.

Alpesh Thakor, Rebel Congress MLA on Rajya Sabha elections: Maine antar aatma ki awaz se matdan kiya, aur rasthriya netretavya ko dhyan mein rakh ke kiya. Jo party jan aadhar kho chuki hai aur jis party ne hamare sath droh kiya hai, usko maddhe nazar rakh ke kiya. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sfPPBMKkHO — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

ALSO READ | Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor likely to join BJP: Sources