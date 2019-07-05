Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us: Alpesh Thakor

I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us: Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor, Congress MLA from Gujarat’s Radhanpur resigned on Friday. After resignation, he attacked Rahul Gandhi. “I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us. We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA,” ANI quoted Alpesh Thakor as saying.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 16:16 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Alpesh Thakor, MLA from Gujarat’s Radhanpur

Alpesh Thakor, rebel Congress MLA from Gujarat’s Radhanpur resigned on Friday. After resignation, he attacked Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he did “nothing for us”. 

“I joined Congress trusting Rahul Gandhi, but unfortunately he did nothing for us. We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA,” ANI quoted Alpesh Thakor as saying on Friday.

Meanwhile, another Congress MLA from Gujarat, Dhavalsinh Zala also resigned.

"People from Congress party were insulting us and people again and again. Leaders were not listening to small workers of the party. Considering everything, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA," said Dhavalsinh Zala, Bayad MLA.

ALSO READ | Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor likely to join BJP: Sources

 

 

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRajiv Gandhi Assassination case: Convict Nalini gets 30 day parole