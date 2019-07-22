Humid morning in city

Image Source : PTI Representational image

It was a humid Monday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 50.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while 9.2 mm rainfall was recorded at the Palam Observatory.

The weatherman has predicted more rains later in the day. "Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected today. The maximum temperature may settle at 36 degrees Celsius," he said.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded was 36.5 degrees Celsius.

