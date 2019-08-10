Horrific video captures landslide in Kerala, shows youth's near-death escape | WATCH

A flood-ravaged Kerala is battling grim situation due to incessant flooding in its areas. As the state continued to battle floods, a horrifying video came to the fore on Saturday.

In the video, a man holding an umbrella can be seen walking on the road while talking to an older woman. After minutes of silence, boulders came down crashing on them out of nowhere. The incident was reported from Malappuram.

The man and old woman-- later understood to have been his mother--run for their lives. The man somehow manages to escape and reach the corner of the building but the woman fades into the falling mud and trees falling along the way.

According to reports, man's old mother, his wife and toddler child, who were still inside their home just a road below, we're all trapped under the mudslide. The incident got captured in a CCTV camera installed near the corner of the building.

#KeralaFloods

Scary visuals of a live land slide in Kottakunnu area of #Malappuram district. This Friday incident captured on CCTV is enough to show what people of God's own country are actually facing.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/HQ60p3rxWW — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) August 10, 2019

“We have received the complaint that Sarojini (the man’s mother), Geethu (wife) and a one-and-a-half-year-old child are missing in Kottakkunnu in Malappuram,” police official said.

Around 42 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, including flooding and landslides in Kerala, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said on Saturday.

Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7 am.

In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted. In the worst affected Wayanad, 24,990 persons are in such camps, they said.

Many people are still feared trapped under debris following major landslides that hit the Wayanad and Malappuram districts and the rescue operations, which were suspended Friday night, have restarted as the day broke, the officials said.

Heavy rain is continuing in Wayanad, hampering the rescue efforts, the officials said. Over 1,000 people have been rescued from the tea plantation village of Puthumala at Meppadi in Wayanad, which was rocked by landslides as a portion of a hill came crashing down on several homes and other structures, including a mosque and a temple.

