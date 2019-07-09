Image Source : PTI\FILE HIV test may soon be compulsory for marriage in Goa. (Representational image)

Goa may soon make HIV tests mandatory before registration of marriage.

"As the law minister I am telling you that we want to make it (HIV test before marriage) mandatory in public interest. If required an amendment would be introduced to the Public Health Act in the monsoon session of the assembly,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told the media.

Rane, who is also a Minister for Law, said that the proposal to make HIV testing compulsory before marriage was being vetted by the Law Department.

"If it is cleared by the Department soon, then we will table the law in the monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly," he added.

"I am 100 per cent in favour of making both tests mandatory before registering marriages,” he said, adding that this was possible in Goa as it is a very progressive state.

The monsoon session will begin on July 15.

In 2006, a similar proposal was mooted by then Health Minister Dayanand Narvekar, with the Goa cabinet approving the legislation making HIV testing mandatory before marriage.

(With IANS inputs)

