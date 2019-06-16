High alert in J&K as Pak shares intel with India, US on possible terror attack in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir on High Alert

Entire security grid in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after Pakistan reportedly shared its input with India regarding possible terror attack in Pulwama district. Following the intel, security across the state has been tightened.

Pakistan’s input has warned against the threat of ‘Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-vehicle’ attack in Pulwama district, probably near Awantipora, as reported by the Indian Express. The Pakistan official had shared the input with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Pakistan has also shared its input with the United States.

“The Pakistanis shared this information regarding the possibility of such an attack with our High Commission in Islamabad. They had also shared this information with the Americans, who too, informed us. So, this information has come directly as well as via the Americans to us," a top security official in Srinagar told The Indian Express.

According to the reports, the terrorist attack in Pulwama district has been planned in an avenge of the killing of Zakir Musa. On May 24, Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama.

“The attack, the Pakistanis say, is being ostensibly planned to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa,” the official added. Musa was a close associate of Burhan Wani. He was the commander of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

The input on the terror threat comes just months after the deadly February 14 ‘Pulwama attack’ in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. To avenge the attack, Indian Air Force launched the Balakot airstrike on February 26 and Pakistan retaliated the following day. The terror attack on security personnel led by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) irked India-Pakistan tension. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar was designated at UNSC, who was responsible for the February 14 attack.

Video: Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir