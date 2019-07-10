Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted after New Zealand stuns India by winning Cricket World Cup semi-final

Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi

Commenting on Team India’s defeat at the hands of New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the result was “disappointing” but “good to see Team India’s fighting spirit till the very end.”

“A disappointing result, but good to see Team India’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

India's famed top-order imploded on a day when it mattered most as a gritty New Zealand survived a swift counter attack from Ravindra Jadeja to win an exciting World Cup semi-final by 18 runs.

Indian top-order had one failure due and much to their horror, the semi-final proved to be their dooms day.

Jadeja (77 off 59 balls) used every ounce of his 'bits and pieces' skill but the 'men in blue' could only get as far as 221 in 49.3 overs in pursuit of 240.

New Zealand made it to their second successive final, with credit going to their pacers' -- Matt Henry (3/37) and Trent Boult's (2/42) -- deadly opening spell and Lockie Ferguson's steely nerve in the penultimate over.

The script was eerily similar to the 2015 World Cup semi-final and just like that evening in Sydney, skipper Virat Kohli was once again out cheaply and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (50) was stuck in the middle overs.

Mitchell Santner (2/34) bottled Dhoni up and there was too much left for Jadeja to do even as he smacked four sixes and four boundaries to raise hopes of a turnaround.

Call it irony, Dhoni, in what could be his last international innings, was run-out by a direct throw from Martin Guptill.

[ALSO READ] Highlights, 2019 World Cup 1st Semi-final: New Zealand beat India by 18 runs to enter final

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.



India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.



Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

WATCH VIDEO: New Zealand Enters The ICC World Cup 2019 Finals, Beats India by 18 Runs



(With inputs from PTI)