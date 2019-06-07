Heatwave continues in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIONAL The MeT department has predicted heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

The heatwave continued in parts of Rajasthan on Friday, even though there was slight drop in temperature compared to Thursday, a MeT official said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at Churu at 46.6 degree Celsius, followed by 46.4 degree Celsius in Barmer, 46.1 degree Celsius in Kota, 45.8 degree Celsius in Bikaner, 45.7 degree Celsius in Sriganganagar, 45.5 degree Celsius in Jaisalmer, 45.3 degree Celsius in Jodhpur, 44.5 degree Celsius in Ajmer, 44 degree Celsius in Dabok and 43.6 degree Celsius in Jaipur.

The minimum temperature hovered between 26.2 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius across the state.

The MeT department has predicted heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of the state during the next 48 hours.