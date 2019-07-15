Haryana minister's nephew booked for car stunt at Vijay Chowk's high security zone

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Haryana minister's nephew charged for car stunt on Vijay Chowk's high security zone

The Delhi Police have identified Sarvesh Sindhu, nephew of Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu , as the driver of the Nissan GT-R sports car that was caught by CCTV cameras performing stunts at the high-security Vijay Chowk, next to the Parliament House and the Rashtrapati Bhavan, at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

In a video that came to the police notice, a dual-tone Nissan GT-R was seen performing multiple drifts at the Vijay Chowk -- the starting point for the Republic Day parade and the venue of the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony.

A massive search was launched for the car, which was later traced to a farmhouse in Delhi's Kapashera area.

Police said Sarvesh is the son of BJP leader Captain Abhimanyu's brother Rudra Sen Sindhu and was behind the wheels at the time of the incident.

Police said a challan has been served to Sarvesh for dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.