Gupta family pays Rs 54,000 to clean up venue after royal wedding in Auli

Image Source : ANI Gupta Wedding Venue Trash

South Africa-based Gupta family has paid Rs 54,000 to the municipal corporation of Auli town in Uttarakhand for waste disposal and clean up of the venue after a lavish Rs 200-crore wedding.

After millionaire Atul Gupta's son's wedding, around 4,000 kg of trash was left behind at the venue. Following this, Gupta family agreed to pay the entire cost of cleaning up.

"The Gupta family deposited Rs 54,000 as of user charge. Over 150 quintal waste has been cleaned up till now. After the cleaning work is done, the total bill of all the expenses, including manual labour and vehicles, will be sent to them. The family has agreed to pay the entire bill and also provide a vehicle to the civic body," the municipality president Shailendra Panwar told ANI.

According to ANI, the municipal corporation has deployed 20 workers to clear the waste lying around the area in Auli.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the district administration and the Pollution Control Board to submit a report by July 7 on the harm caused to the environment due to the waste. The next hearing in the matter is on July 8.

The wedding celebrations of Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, took place in Auli from June 18 to 20, while the marriage of Atul Gupta's son Shashank was held from June 20 to 22.

Choppers were hired to ferry the guests. Flowers were imported from Switzerland for the two high-profile marriages.

The wedding was attended by many celebrities, including politicians, Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who also attended the wedding, had conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding.