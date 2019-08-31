Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Gujarat : Angry with husband, woman kills son, hangs self

A woman allegedly slit the throat of her toddler son before killing herself at Dholera in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district after realising that her husband had lied to her about returning to their native Nepal, police said on Saturday.

Shantiben Sonar (22), a Nepalese national living in Dholera with her husband Bir Bahadur Dhan Singh and two-and- half-year-old son, killed the child and then hanged herself on Friday night, a Dholera police station official said.

"The family is from Kanchanpur in Nepal and ran a noodles shop in Dholera. The woman was insisting on going back to Nepal and her husband had promised to take her there on September 1," an official said.

"When she learnt that her husband had lied to her, she took this extreme step," the Dholera police station official claimed.

